Man seriously injured in Brampton shooting
A man has serious injuries following a shooting at Kennedy and Orenda roads in Brampton on Oct. 11.
Published Wednesday, October 12, 2022 6:22AM EDT
A man has serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton Tuesday evening.
Peel police responded to shots fired in the area of Kennedy and Orenda roads, shortly before 9:40 p.m.
A man in his mid-20s was located with gunshot wounds and transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, according to Peel paramedics.
A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area northbound on Kennedy Road, police said.
No suspect description has been released.
The area was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.