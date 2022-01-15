Man seriously injured in Brampton stabbing
A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday afternoon.
Peel police responded to a stabbing in the area of Queen and Laurelcrest streets shortly after 1 p.m.
When they arrived, Peel paramedics said they found a man in his 50s stabbed in the neck.
He was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.