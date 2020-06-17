

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man has serious injuries after a daylight shooting in Burlington.

It happened on Woodview Road, which is in the vicinity of New Street and Walkers Line, just after 9 a.m.

The victim is in hospital in serious but stable condition.

"Based on current information obtained by investigators, it is believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no known, ongoing, related threat to public safety," Halton police said in a statement.

Police say that two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot following the shooting.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place while police investigate.