Man seriously injured in Cliffcrest shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 7:52PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough's Cliffcrest area.
It happened near St. Clair and Midland avenues Monday evening.
Toronto police said a man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect and several males are believed to have fled in a black or dark grey car, police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.