

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Scarborough's Cliffcrest area.

It happened near St. Clair and Midland avenues Monday evening.

Toronto police said a man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect and several males are believed to have fled in a black or dark grey car, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.