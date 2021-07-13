A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found with a gunshot wound in Etobicoke.

Police responded to the sound of gunfire near Islington Avenue and St. Georges Boulevard, in the Kingsview Village area, at around 4:20 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and Toronto Paramedic Services said he was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information so far. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.