Man seriously injured in daylight shooting in Etobicoke
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 5:35PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found with a gunshot wound in Etobicoke.
Police responded to the sound of gunfire near Islington Avenue and St. Georges Boulevard, in the Kingsview Village area, at around 4:20 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and Toronto Paramedic Services said he was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information so far. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.