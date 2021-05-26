Man seriously injured in daylight shooting in Parkdale
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Share:
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 6:41PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight shooting in Parkdale.
Shots rang out in the area of West Lodge and Seaforth avenues Wednesday evening.
Police responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic services said.
Police found one vehicle at the scene that had been damaged by gunfire.
There is no information about suspects so far.
Police are on-scene investigating. Some roads in the area have been shut down to accommodate the investigation.