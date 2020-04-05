Man seriously injured in downtown stabbing
Toronto police
Published Sunday, April 5, 2020 4:18PM EDT
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being stabbed downtown Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Carlton and Parliament streets at around 2 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said the victim was stabbed following an argument with the suspect.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
Police said the suspect got on a streetcar but later exited the vehicle after it did not move.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.