A man is seriously injured following an incident in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they were initially called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Pembroke Street at around 10:45 p.m. for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with an apparent stab wound to the lower abdomen. He was transported to the hospital and there is no word on his condition.

Police later said that the incident was not a stabbing and the investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information has been released.