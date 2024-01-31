Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2024 1:54PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2024 2:05PM EST
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed early Wednesday afternoon in Toronto’s downtown east area.
The incident happened at 12:15 p.m. on Sherbourne Street, just north of Dundas Street East.
Toronto police said officers at the scene located a man with stab wounds and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A suspect is in police custody.
The investigation is ongoing.