Man seriously injured in east-end stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:35PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 9:42PM EST
A young man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s east end.
Paramedics responded to a call at Queen Street and Broadview Avenue at around 8:10 p.m.
The victim was found suffering from serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.
According to Toronto police, the victim was injured elsewhere and made his way over to the spot where he was found. A TTC employee located the victim, police said.
There is no information about suspects so far.