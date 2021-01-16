A man is in serious condition after an early morning stabbing in the city’s east end.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Toronto paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing on Glen Everest Road, near Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.

One man in his 20s was located with stab wounds, Toronto police said.

Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released.

Police are on scene investigating.