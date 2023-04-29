Man seriously injured in east Toronto shooting
Published Saturday, April 29, 2023 8:46PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a self-inflicted shooting in the city’s east end, Toronto police say.
Officers responded to the area of Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person shot.
When they arrived, police located a man in a building with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man was arrested on firearms-related offences.