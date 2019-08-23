

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A stabbing in East York has left a man with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The male victim was transported from the scene to hospital to be treated for his injuries. Toronto paramedics said he is in stable condition.

Another man was taken into custody near the scene, police said.

No charges have been laid thus far.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the incident is conducted.