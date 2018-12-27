Man seriously injured in Entertainment District stabbing
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 6:04AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 6:06AM EST
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a fight in the city’s Entertainment District overnight.
It happened on Richmond Street, near Spadina Avenue, at around 1:50 a.m.
Toronto police said they found two injured males, one of them with stab wounds, after responding to a fight involving a group of men.
One male was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police said a group of males was seen leaving the area in a car.