

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a fight in the city’s Entertainment District overnight.

It happened on Richmond Street, near Spadina Avenue, at around 1:50 a.m.

Toronto police said they found two injured males, one of them with stab wounds, after responding to a fight involving a group of men.

One male was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said a group of males was seen leaving the area in a car.