Man seriously injured in Etobicoke collision
Published Thursday, September 19, 2024 9:54PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2024 9:54PM EDT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke Thursday evening.
Toronto police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Martin Grove Road. Officers got the call for the collision around 8:20 p.m.
A driver involved in the incident remained at the scene, police say.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.