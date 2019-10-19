

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot multiple times in Etobicoke early on Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Atwell Drive and Belfield Road, just north of Highway 409, at 3:22 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police say he was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious condition.

Officers say no suspect information was available.