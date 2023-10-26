Man seriously injured in Etobicoke stabbing
Published Thursday, October 26, 2023 6:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 26, 2023 7:12AM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning stabbing at a home in Etobicoke.
It happened near The East Mall & Burnhamthorpe Road at around 5 a.m.
Toronto police said a man was stabbed inside a residence.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they subsequently transported a man to hospital with serious injuries.
A suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.
There is no word as to the motive.