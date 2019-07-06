

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in north Etobicoke on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Martin Grove Road and Lexington Avenue after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound to his upper body. He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived.

Paramedics said he was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300.