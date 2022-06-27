Man seriously injured in Flemingdon Park shooting
Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting in Flemingdon Park that left one man injured.
Published Monday, June 27, 2022 9:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 27, 2022 9:24PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Flemingdon Park, police say.
It happened in the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, south of Eglinton Avenue East, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said a male suspect wearing all black clothing was seen fleeing the area on foot. No other description has been released.