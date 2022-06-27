A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Flemingdon Park, police say.

It happened in the area of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, south of Eglinton Avenue East, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said a male suspect wearing all black clothing was seen fleeing the area on foot. No other description has been released.