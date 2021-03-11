Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in North York
Published Thursday, March 11, 2021 9:13PM EST
A man was taken to hospital following a hit-and-run in North York Thursday night.
Police said a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Consumers Road, south of Sheppard Avenue East.
He was transported to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
Police have not released the description of the vehicle.