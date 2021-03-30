Man seriously injured in Junction-area shooting: Toronto police
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 5:26AM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot in the city’s Junction Triangle area late on Monday night, Toronto police say.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said they were called to Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue for reports that a man had been shot.
They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Police said a large number of officers searched the area where the shooting took place but did not reveal any suspect information.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 11 Division.