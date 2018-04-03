

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Midtown.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on Holly Street, near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information but say it appears to be an “isolated incident.”