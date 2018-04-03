Man seriously injured in Midtown stabbing
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed on Holly Street, near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 5:20AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Midtown.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on Holly Street, near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
Paramedics say a man in his 20s sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet released any suspect information but say it appears to be an “isolated incident.”