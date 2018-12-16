

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Mississauga’s Meadowvale Village area.

Peel police said the shooting is believed to have happened in the area of Derry and McLaughlin roads.

The victim was found at another location, closer to Mavis Road, at around 8:05 p.m.

He was transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

Police said it’s not yet clear when exactly the shooting took place.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.