Man seriously injured in Newtonbrook industrial accident
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 7:00PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an industrial accident in the city’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood.
It happened at a construction site on Northwood Drive, near Cummer and Willowdale avenues shortly after 6 p.m.
Police said heavy construction equipment may have rolled over and injured the man.
Paramedics transported him to hospital via emergency run.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified, police said.