A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

Paramedics were called to the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives at around 2:20 p.m. and transported one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto police service the man who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect reportedly fled the area following the shooting, police said.

Few other details are available so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or call CrimeStoppers anonymously.