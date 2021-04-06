Man seriously injured in North York shooting
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Share:
Published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 3:28PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.
Paramedics were called to the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives at around 2:20 p.m. and transported one person to hospital with serious injuries.
Toronto police service the man who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect reportedly fled the area following the shooting, police said.
Few other details are available so far.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or call CrimeStoppers anonymously.