Man seriously injured in North York shooting
Published Thursday, September 14, 2023 7:52PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2023 7:52PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York, police say.
It happened in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say one male victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.
Meanwhile, an unknown number of suspects fled on foot. No descriptions have been released.