

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was shot in North York early on Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were called to a building near Willowdale and Byng avenues, east of Yonge Street for multiple reports of gunshots fired.

They later located a man behind the wheel of a car near Finch and Victoria Park avenues suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim was not cooperating and they did not have suspect information.