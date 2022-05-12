Man seriously injured in North York shooting: police
A police vehicle is seen on Roywood Drive after a man was injured in a shooting on May 12, 2022. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Share:
Published Thursday, May 12, 2022 7:31AM EDT
A man is in hospital after he was found shot in the driveway of a North York townhouse complex overnight.
Toronto police say they were called to Roywood Drive, near York Mills Road and the Don Valley Parkway at 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Officers also located a white Toyota sedan with a bullet hole in its windshield.
Investigators say they believe the shooting occurred east of where the victim was found, somewhere on Ellesmere Road.
No suspect information was made available.