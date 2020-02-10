

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the Jane and Finch area.

Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at around 3:12 p.m.

One man was found with a stab wound to his abdomen, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported him to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

There is no suspect description so far.