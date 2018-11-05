

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre after being shot in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood.

Police responded to the area of Alameda Avenue and Gloucester Grove, close to Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The man was rushed to hospital in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There are reports form the scene that a black vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said.