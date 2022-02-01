A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Parkdale.

Toronto police were called to the area of Queen Street West and Beaty Avenue around 4:50 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers located a victim suffering from serious injuries and he was subsequently rushed to hospital by paramedics.

There’s no information so far about possible suspects. Officers are searching the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.