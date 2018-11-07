

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Rexdale.

Police responded to the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

The shots may have been fired from a white vehicle, police said.

Officers are currently searching the area.