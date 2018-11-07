Man seriously injured in Rexdale shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 6:27PM EST
A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Rexdale.
Police responded to the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.
The shots may have been fired from a white vehicle, police said.
Officers are currently searching the area.