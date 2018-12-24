

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 41-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Rexdale.

Police and paramedics were called to Auburndale Court, in the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, at around 5:30 a.m.

The shooting happened inside a residence, police said.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Police said the man was shot in the abdomen.

Forensics officers are at the scene.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.