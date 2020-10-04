

CP24.com





A man is in serious condition in a hospital trauma centre after he was shot in Richmond Hill late on Saturday night.

York Regional Police say they were called to Church Street South near Major Mackenzie Drive East at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man, reportedly in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators did not provide any suspect description.

Church Street was closed for a time between Major Mackenzie Drive and Roseview Avenue to allow for an investigation.