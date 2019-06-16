

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the Roncesvalles Village area Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue to find the victim suffering from stab wounds.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the stabbing took place, but police said the victim boarded a streetcar after he was injured.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital via emergency run.

No arrests have been made so far.