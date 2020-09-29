

Miriam Katawazi , CP24.com





Toronto police say that a man was seriously injured after a shooting in Scarborough Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to a call at around 8:30 p.m. reporting sounds of gunshots and that a man had been shot in the area of Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Officers said they saw evidence of blood, but located no victims or suspects at the scene.

Police said that an adult male was eventually dropped off at a hospital, and is suffering from gunshot wound.

Officers said they were advised the injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

Witnesses have said that tow trucks were involved in the shooting, but have since fled the scene, police said.