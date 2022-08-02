Man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
Published Tuesday, August 2, 2022 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 2, 2022 9:49PM EDT
Toronto police say that one man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Scarborough.
Police said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. in the area of Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East.
Officers said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Paramedics took the man to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said they are continuing to investigate.