Man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, August 18, 2023 4:50PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 18, 2023 5:10PM EDT
A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Huntingwood Drive and Midland Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
One person was found with gunshot wounds.
Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto an adult man has been rushed to the trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information of the shooting or has footage of the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-4200.
This is a developing story. More to come…