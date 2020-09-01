Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 8:55PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough.
It happened in the area of Markham Road and Tuxedo Court Tuesday evening.
Toronto Police said officers attended the scene and located a man with multiple stab wounds.
He was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a Black female of around 35 years of age, standing five-foot-eight with black hair.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.