Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing: paramedics
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 6:53AM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Scarborough's Dorset Park neighbourhood early on Sunday morning.
Toronto paramedics said that at 3:10 a.m. Sunday they were called to the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find a man reportedly suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.
No suspect information was made available.