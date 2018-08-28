

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton overnight.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Clipstone Court, near Williams Parkway and Main Street North.

It appears the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was inside the garage of a townhouse in the area when he was approached by a suspect in dark clothing and a mask.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was later rushed to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

He is now reported to be in stable condition.

A detailed suspect description has not yet been provided and no arrests have been made.