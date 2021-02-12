Man seriously injured in shooting in Etobicoke
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 8:08PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke.
Toronto police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of The Westway and Martin Grove Road Friday evening.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries appear to be life-threatening, police said.
He has been transported to hospital via emergency run.
Police said two male suspects wearing dark clothing and masks were seen getting into a vehicle and fled the scene.
This is the third shooting in the city on Friday.
A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot near Jane Street and Finch Avenue around 3 a.m. More than an hour later, a shooting near Finch and Islington avenues left a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.
More to come.