A shooting in Etobicoke Friday evening left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.

It happened outside a building in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West, west of Martin Grove Road, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police say they received a call about gunshots in the area, and when officers arrived, they located one person with ‘very serious injuries.’

The victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

There is no suspect information available.