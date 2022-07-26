Man seriously injured in shooting in Toronto's west end
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 7:30AM EDT
A man took himself to hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning following a shooting in the city’s west end.
Toronto police responded to reports of a man shot in the area of Pelham Avenue and Osler Street, at around 2:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, police located several shell casings but a victim was not located at the scene.
Police said a man in his 30s was subsequently located at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
His injuries are considered serious, according to police.
No suspect information has been released.