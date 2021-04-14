Man seriously injured in shooting near Jane and Sheppard
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 9:15PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in North York Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He is being rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.