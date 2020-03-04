

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Oakwood Village on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located one person with a gunshot wound, police said.

Toronto paramedics said the victim has been transported to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police have closed roads in the area as they investigate the shooting.