Man seriously injured in shooting near Oakwood and Vaughan
Toronto police are investigating a shooting near Oakwood and Vaughan that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries. (Cristina Tenaglia)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 6:31PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 4, 2020 7:12PM EST
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Oakwood Village on Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located one person with a gunshot wound, police said.
Toronto paramedics said the victim has been transported to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police have closed roads in the area as they investigate the shooting.