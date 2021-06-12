Man seriously injured in stabbing at Ashbridges Bay Park
Police are investigating a stabbing at Ashbridges Bay Park.
Published Saturday, June 12, 2021 9:49PM EDT
A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed at Ashbridges Bay Park Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the park near Lake Shore Boulevard and Coxwell Avenue just before 9:20 p.m. for a stabbing.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Two people were arrested at the scene in connection to the stabbing, police said.