

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a bar in Brampton last night.

Police were called to a pub in the Queen Street and Rutherford Road area at around 12:40 a.m.

A male victim was found with serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but crashed and was then taken into custody.

The suspect sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.