Man seriously injured in stabbing at Brampton pub
Peel police investigate a stabbing in the Queen Street and Rutherford Road area Monday December 3, 2018. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 5:47AM EST
A 28-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a bar in Brampton last night.
Police were called to a pub in the Queen Street and Rutherford Road area at around 12:40 a.m.
A male victim was found with serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but crashed and was then taken into custody.
The suspect sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.