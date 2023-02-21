Man seriously injured in stabbing at downtown Toronto hotel
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a downtown Toronto hotel.
Toronto police say they were called to a hotel in the area of Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street at around 10:42 p.m. for a stabbing.
Officers arrived to locate a man with a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics say he was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
So far, no suspect information is available.