A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a downtown Toronto hotel.

Toronto police say they were called to a hotel in the area of Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street at around 10:42 p.m. for a stabbing.

Officers arrived to locate a man with a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics say he was transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

So far, no suspect information is available.