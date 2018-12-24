Man seriously injured in stabbing at Oshawa house party; suspect charged
Paramedics respond to a stabbing at a home on North Mary Street in Oshawa Sunday December 23, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 11:45AM EST
One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a stabbing at a house party in Oshawa over the weekend.
The party was underway at a home on Mary Street North when two young men got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight. One of the men ended up with stab wounds.
Police were called to the home at 8:20 p.m.
The 24-year-old victim was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.
A 20-year-old Oshawa man was arrested at the scene and a knife was recovered, police said.
The suspect is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, failing to comply with recognizance, mischief/damage to property and uttering threats. He has been held pending a bail hearing.