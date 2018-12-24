

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a stabbing at a house party in Oshawa over the weekend.

The party was underway at a home on Mary Street North when two young men got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight. One of the men ended up with stab wounds.

Police were called to the home at 8:20 p.m.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.

A 20-year-old Oshawa man was arrested at the scene and a knife was recovered, police said.

The suspect is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, failing to comply with recognizance, mischief/damage to property and uttering threats. He has been held pending a bail hearing.